Helios crash orphans denied further compensation

The Supreme Court rejected a request from two Helios orphans seeking compensation/damages from the government over the plane crash that killed their parents, it emerged on Wednesday.

The case was filed by two siblings who lost their parents in Cyprus’ worst air tragedy 19 years ago, after the Helios Airways plane crashed in Greece, killing all 121 people on board.

In its decision, the Supreme Court agreed with the Nicosia district court that when the siblings received €1.8 million from the insurance company after the crash, they waived the right to seek compensation from the Republic.

The decision was taken on Tuesday with two judges in favour and one against.

Both siblings had argued in their appeal that the compensation they received was insufficient. They received €872,960 for their mother’s death and €905,625 for their father’s on July 4, 2007 by Helios’ insurance company.

In August of the same year, they filed the lawsuit before Nicosia district court. In their report of demands submitted in 2013, they argued the Republic was in the wrong as the airline was licensed by the state. This licence misled the deceased couple into thinking the aircraft was safe but it was apparent Helios failed to comply with regulations.

The Supreme Court however ruled that the documents signed with the insurance company when they received their compensation waived all rights to future claims.

