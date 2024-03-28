March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Computers seized amid illegal gambling suspicions

By Staff Reporter01
file photo: a man types on a computer keyboard in warsaw in this february 28, 2013 illustration file pictu

Police on Wednesday evening seized two computers from a building in Paralimni which are allegedly being used to provide illegal electronic gambling services.

The computers were seized following a search of a building.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Teen arrested for possessing firecrackers

Staff Reporter

Woman ‘tied and gagged’ by hooded men in own home

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Light clouds and warmer temperatures

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus petroleum sales rise by 7.1 per cent in February

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Nearly 23% of Cyprus residents are foreign born

Rony J. El Daccache
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign