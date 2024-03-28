March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Third inquest into national guardsman Thanasis Nikolaou’s death drawing to a close

By Iole Damaskinos04
imagew (1)
Limassol District Court

A third inquest into the cause of death of 26-year-old national guardsman Thanasis Nikolaou is coming to an end on Thursday, while a date is expected to be set for the coroner’s decision.

The national guardsman was found dead under the Alassa Bridge on September 29, 2005.

At the close of previous proceedings, the coroner had requested for the two sides to present their arguments in writing, which she will examine before announcing her decision.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, during Thursday’s proceedings at 11.30am, representatives of the Pancyprian Committee of Mothers – Relatives of the National Guard (Pemse) will be present to express support to the Nikolaou family.

At the start of the third inquest, last October, the two sides had decided to continue the process from where it had stopped, that is, on the basis of the new information brought to light following exhumation and examination of Nikolaos’ bones in 2020, which led to the conclusion that his death was due to a criminal act and not a suicide, as the coroner Panikos Stavrianou had initially ruled.

During a highly charged hearing in February, the Limassol district court former investigator Savvas Matsas said there was an ongoing conspiracy to cover-up a murder.

Despite the judge’s intention for a speedy process, which would be completed before the end of 2023, this was not possible, as new requests and objections constantly arose between the legal service and the family’s lawyers.

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Cabinet to meet to discuss cost of living measures

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Computers seized amid illegal gambling suspicions

Staff Reporter

Teen arrested for possessing firecrackers

Staff Reporter

Woman ‘tied and gagged’ by hooded men in own home

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Light clouds and warmer temperatures

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign