March 28, 2024

Today’s weather: Light clouds and warmer temperatures, up to 30 degrees over weekend

Thursday is expected to see light high cloud cover and the coming of warmer temperatures across the island.

Inland, the mercury is set to rise to a high of 27 degrees Celsius, while coastal areas will see highs of 25 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in the mountains will also rise above what has been observed in recent weeks, to a high of 22 degrees Celsius.

Winds are also expected to be moderate to strong, up to five on the Beaufort scale.

Overnight, cloud cover will slightly increase, and temperatures will drop to 13 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 14 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and 11 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Friday’s weather is expected to be much the same as Thursday’s, with even higher temperatures – up to 30 degrees Celsius – and clear blue skies expected over the weekend.

