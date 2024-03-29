March 29, 2024

10-year sentence for raping elderly woman

By Tom Cleaver05
A 67-year-old man was on Friday handed a ten-year prison sentence for raping and abusing his 61-year-old girlfriend.

The sentence was handed down by Larnaca criminal court, with the man beginning to shout and scream upon being sentenced before being taken away by police.

The rapes and assaults took place in December 2021.

The man was convicted of rape, sexual harassment, actual bodily harm and sexual assault by penetration.

