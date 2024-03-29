March 29, 2024

Cyprus

34 applications for Stelios bicommunal awards

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo: Previous winners of the award

A total of 34 bicommunal business ventures have applied for this year’s Stelios Foundation Bicommunal Business Awards.

The businesses, all of which are fronted by one Turkish Cypriot and one Greek Cypriot, are competing for ten prizes worth a total value of €200,000.

The €200,000 will be split between the ten winners.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on April 18 at the Stelios Foundation’s headquarters in Nicosia.

The  was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of low-cost airline EasyJet.

It was founded in 2009, with almost €5 million having been handed out in bicommunal business funding since.

