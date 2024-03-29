March 29, 2024

Abuses in Gesy, €80,000 in fines

By Andria Kades00
The Health Insurance Organisation (Hio) issued €80,000 in fines last year to over 40 health service providers for abusing Gesy, it emerged on Friday.

Data obtained by CNA revealed that in 2023, the Hio investigated over 350 cases for abuse or fraud for which more than 150 decisions were taken.

Over 80,000 requests filed by health service providers were rejected, amounting to around €10 million, Hio senior officer Georgia Christodoulou said.

She specified that ten providers were suspended from the system including specialist doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the HIO referred some cases to the police, although Christodoulou did not specify the exact number, indicating it was fewer than ten cases currently under police investigation.

Some of the suspended contracts have since been reinstated, she specified.

According to Christodoulou, Hio is clamping down on abuses within the system and is expected to ramp up inspections.

