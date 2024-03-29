March 29, 2024

Cyprus ‘can offer solutions to international problems’

By Tom Cleaver
Christodoulides, Amalthea
Christodoulides speaking to students in Athens

The Republic of Cyprus “can offer solutions to European, international, and regional problems,” President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

Speaking to students in Athens, Christodoulides spoke about the “Amalthea” plan – Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza – among other things.

“Cyprus knows tragedy very well, and that was the reason why we took this important initiative after Israel’s response to October’s terrorist attack,” he said, adding that “there must be a ceasefire today.”

We cannot excuse or justify in any way this type of behaviour, to see civilian casualties,” he added.

He went on to say that when his government first unveiled its proposal for the humanitarian aid corridor, “no one believed it could be implemented.”

“For this reason, I am particularly satisfied that this initiative has begun to materialise, offering the most assistance so far to the civilian population and proving in this way that even small states, when they have clear goals and a clear direction, can offer solutions to both regional and international problems,” he said.

In addition, he said, this initiative “can be used to achieve the number one goal, ending the occupation and achieving the reunification of Cyprus.”

He added, “in this effort, Cyprus and Greece, Greece and Cyprus, are one. We work together, especially within our common European family, within the European Union.”

He also said that both Athens and Nicosia are conscious that “we cannot change this geography.”

“Geography largely determines our history, and we are here, two counties which are pillars of security and stability, not with words, but with actions, with concrete initiatives, to solve any problems which exist,” he said.

He then added that the “highest” such goal is a solution to the Cyprus problem.

