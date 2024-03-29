March 29, 2024

Larnaca mayor Vyras kicks off re-election campaign

By Tom Cleaver00
Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras kicked off his re-election campaign on Friday with a video on YouTube.

Vyras, who became mayor on New Year’s day in 2017, said that he had begun an “ambitious effort which has been full of challenges” when he was first elected.

He said he had made efforts to “leave behind what had hurt our town before” and help Larnaca “turn a page”.

In this, he said, “we succeeded, all together”.

He said this was done in a spirit of cooperation, keeping in mind collectivity, methodical process, and responsibility.

We succeeded because our priority was Larnaca and its people. With sacrifices and with hard work, we succeeded in making our town a star, to become the Larnaca of transparency and of good administration,” he said.

He added, “Larnaca is achieving its goals, developing, and becoming ever more beautiful and filling with colour, and becoming green.”

Additionally, he touched on the local reform which is set to enlarge the Larnaca municipality, saying “Larnaca is growing to embrace Oroklini and Livadia.”

He added “it is time to take Larnaca even further forward. It is Larnaca’s time.”

Concluding, he said “after seven years, you all know very well that I put our town above everything else. I am asking for you to renew your confidence so I can continue to serve you as Larnaca mayor, so we can continue together what we started.”

Larnaca’s mayoral election is set to take place on June 9 alongside a raft of other local and European elections across the island. In total, over 3,500 people are set to be elected to office.

Voter registration remains open until Tuesday.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

