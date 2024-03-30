March 30, 2024

Illegal monastery construction ordered to stop

By Andria Kades00
weather cape greko File photo showing road through fields in Cape Greco
File photo: Cape Greco

The town planning department has ordered a stop to any illegal construction for a monastery being built at the environmentally protected area at Ayia Napa’s Cape Greco site.

Philenews on Saturday reported the Bishopric of Constantia and Ammochostos was ordered to halt any illegal works.

It added the environment department had a day earlier demanded from the bishop to submit a demolition and restoration plan for review by Wednesday.

The proposed development is located on a parcel of land that falls within the protected areas of the Natura 2000 protected area of Cape Greco.

It also falls under the Ayia Napa state forest and the Cape Greco national forest park.

A day earlier, deputy environmental department director Elena Stylianopoulou said works were conducted entirely arbitrarily.

She told state radio they had received a complaint over the matter, and after an on-site inspection the department signalled the Famagusta planning authorities to put a stop to the works, Stylianopoulou said.

 

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

