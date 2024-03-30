March 30, 2024

Jennifer aid ship poised to depart on Saturday

By Andria Kades
members of the crew work on a cargo ship loaded with humanitarian aid for gaza at the port of larnaca
Members of the crew work on Jennifer at Larnaca port

The aid ship Jennifer is set to sail for Gaza from Larnaca port on Saturday afternoon, carrying 500 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou said.

“Everything is ready for the departure of the ship Jennifer to Gaza, which has been docked at Larnaca port for days, loaded with 500 tons of humanitarian aid,” he said in statements to CNA on Saturday morning.

“Weather conditions have improved, and this seems to allow the ship’s departure,” he added.

“If everything goes smoothly, the ship is expected to depart today shortly after noon.”

Antoniou specified the cargo had already been inspected by authorities of the Republic, and necessary inspections had been carried out by the Israelis.

“Generally, inspections have been conducted within the framework of the agreement reached with all involved parties,” he said.

He added Cyprus would proceed with the full implementation of the ‘Amalthea’ plan, to ship aid from Cyprus to Gaza via a maritime corridor.

Commenting on the visit of the president of the European parliament, Roberta Metsola, to Cyprus, Antoniou said that she was expected to arrive on Monday evening and was planned to have a meeting with the President Nikos Christodoulides, and to attend a working dinner.

On Tuesday afternoon, Metsola will visit Larnaca port with the Christodoulides where she will be briefed on the ‘Amalthea’ plan supported by European institutions. She will then visit the ‘Zenon’ Coordination Centre, where she will be guided and observe the ‘Amalthea’ operation, the way the process is carried out, and the involvement of various states and organisations.

 

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

