March 30, 2024

Music performances for all

By Eleni Philippou00
misharoz

The spring season always welcomes a new wave of events. With sunnier days on the horizon and a lighter mood in the air, the island’s events agenda tends to pick up at this time of the year. There certainly isn’t a shortage of music performances right now. Here’s a selection of music concerts, gigs and recitals not to miss.

Kicking off next week with early jazz and blues songs is a live at Prozak featuring the Misharoz Jazz Band. The trio will take the floor on Monday to present the rich tunes of New Orleans rags, Caribbean Beguines, the folkloric music of Cyprus and England as well as original compositions.

A mystical evening of Byzantine and Sufi music will sound at The Shoe Factory as the Pharos Arts Foundation in collaboration with the Institut Français de Chypre present Kudsi Erguner and Giannis Koutis. On Wednesday, the musicians will play ney, ud and voice to highlight the common musical elements between the Byzantine and Sufi music traditions.

Also happening on Wednesday but in Paphos, Concertmaster of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Wolfgang Schröder, on violin, and Elena Schröder on piano will perform together for the first time at Technopolis 20. The evening’s repertoire will include works by Robert Schumann, Arvo Paert, Apollonas Kalamenios and Johannes Brahms.

Later in the month, a concert series by Cyprus Music Makers will present six performances for the whole family. Two day concerts will be held, on April 13 at Cornaro Fine Arts Centre in Limassol and on April 14 at Arte Music Academy in Nicosia, at 11.30am with Petros Yiorkatzis narrating the Greek book O Raftakos ton Lexeon, accompanied by live classical music. Afternoon and evening concerts, at 5.30pm and 8pm at both locations, will take listeners on a journey across classical music, from Handel to Piazzolla.

 

Misharoz Jazz Band

New Orleans rags, Caribbean Beguines, folkloric music of Cyprus and England and original compositions. April 1. Prozak Kafeneio, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5

Kudsi Erguner and Giannis Koutis

Concert on Byzantine and Sufi music. April 3. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

Violin and Piano Recital

Recital with Wolfgang Schröder and Elena Schröder. April 3. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

Cyprus Music Makers Concert Series

Family day concerts. 11.30am. Evening classical music concerts. 5.30pm and 8pm. April 13. Cornaro Fine Arts Centre, Limassol. April 14. Arte Music Academy, Nicosia. €10. www.soldoutticketbox.com

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

