Charalambos & Elena Pattihis Foundation: Annual Activity Report 2023

Established in 2020, the Charalambos & Elena Pattihis Foundation has marked another year of impactful philanthropy across Cyprus, focusing on Social Welfare, Education, Culture, Health and the Environment.

The Foundation,Charalambos & Elena Pattihis Foundation - the eponymous founders named after philanthropists Charalambos and Elena Pattihis, has been a beacon of support and hope in these critical areas.

In 2023, the Foundation furthered its cultural and educational contributions through the Takis Pattichis Museum of Industrial Pharmacy. This unique museum in Limassol, dedicated to the founder of the Cyprus Pharmaceutical Industry, provides free educational tours to a global audience, underscoring the Foundation’s commitment to cultural preservation and education.

Additionally, since 2022 the Foundation has been documenting Cyprus’ historic architecture to preserve its heritage for future generations.

Also in 2023, the Foundation established partnerships to support numerous charity organisations, including the Karaiskakio Foundation, PASYKAF, Cyprus Red Cross and the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics “Americos Argyriou”, among others. These collaborations aim to bolster their important service to Cypriot society, reflecting the Foundation’s dedication to enhancing healthcare and social welfare.

Community support and volunteerism were highlighted through initiatives like “Adopt a Family at Easter” and providing essentials to vulnerable families and schools, showcasing the Foundation’s commitment to addressing immediate community needs.

Environmental conservation efforts were also prominent, with the Foundation participating in tree-planting events to combat desertification, demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Foundation’s governance and strategic direction received a boost, with the addition of new board members, Costas Pamballis and Phanos Theophanous, enhancing its leadership and operational excellence. Engagement in cultural and scientific workshops further exemplified the Foundation’s role in enriching the societal and cultural fabric of Cyprus.

Overall, the Charalambos & Elena Pattihis Foundation’s 2023 activities exemplify its continued commitment to fostering a resilient, flourishing Cyprus via philanthropy, community support and cultural preservation.

The Charalambos & Elena Pattihis Foundation’s full 2023 Annual Activity Report can be accessed here.

