March 31, 2024

Today’s weather: Above 30 degrees Celsius

By Staff Reporter02
nissi2

Sunday’s weather will see temperatures inland rise above 30 degrees Celsius – to precisely 31, with summer weather continuing across the island.

Temperatures on the coasts will reach 27 degrees Celsius, while the mountains will see highs of 21 degrees Celsius.

Clear skies are expected for the most part, with increases high clouds in part. Winds are expected to be weak, no nigher than three on the Beaufort scale.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 15 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Soaring temperatures are expected to persist through the beginning of the week, with Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all expected to be veritable scorchers.

staff reporter

