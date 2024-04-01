April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the Numbers

Cyprus’ top export items: minerals, halloumi, pharmaceuticals

By Kyriacos Nicolaou05
halloumi1
File photo

Cyprus’ main exports for 2023 included minerals, oil, halloumi cheese, and pharmaceutical products, according to a report by the state’s statistical service (Cystat).

The report revealed that Cyprus exported domestically produced products amounting to €508.39 million to EU countries during 2023, along with €1.84 billion worth of products to third countries.

Moreover, the primary products exported by Cyprus to EU countries were pharmaceutical products, accounting for 38.5 per cent in value at €195.5 million, followed by halloumi cheese at 22.6 per cent, valued at €115.14 million.

In addition, waste and scraps from paper, glass, and metals represented 7.6 per cent in value at €38.7 million, while exported potatoes stood at 6.7 per cent, with a total value of €34.15 million.

In terms of exports to third countries, 62.5 per cent of Cyprus’ exported products in 2023 were minerals, and oil, totalling €1.15 billion.

Halloumi cheese accounted for 10.7 per cent of exports to third countries, valued at €198.15 million, pharmaceutical products constituted 8.7 per cent at €160.1 million, and fruit and vegetable juices accounted for 2.1 per cent, valued at €296.4 million.

It should be noted that domestically produced products are goods entirely manufactured in Cyprus or items produced in another country but underwent significant economic processing or modification within Cyprus, resulting in the creation of a new product or representing a significant stage in the manufacturing process.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Savings may not be Europe’s super weapon in economic battle

Reuters News Service

SWIFT planning launch of new central bank digital currency platform in 12-24 months

Reuters News Service

Australia bank CEOs call for a fix to housing shortage

Reuters News Service

The good, the bad and the reality of autism

CM Guest Columnist

New migrant boat arrives at Cape Greco

Staff Reporter

Thousands of fake dollars found in north

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign