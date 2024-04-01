April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Limassol gallery welcomes Calls and Songs

By Eleni Philippou01
still bird video loop

Eins gallery in Limassol will welcome Cypriot artist-photographer Stelios Kallinikou to host his second solo show at the gallery. Titled Calls and Songs, the exhibition opens on Friday 5 and features a body of work that explores how humans have changed the environment through technology and how they relate to recording devices.

Writing about Calls and Songs in the exhibition text, Andrés Valtierra notes: “Along with the lyricism of his depiction of bodies, animals, plants, or human constructions, Kallinikou takes a physical and ideological stance in relation to the lens and the image, which is then mirrored and expanded in his audiences’ acts of looking.

“By taking a position in front of the technologies whereby we record the world, Kallinikou emphasises the distance between his body, the lens, the image and that which is being recorded. By extension, this also shows the distances we retain, and which we often forget about. His work grants us a glimpse of the underlying implications of looking and recording the world, that is, of the contexts in which images are produced, circulated and consumed – many of which seem to hide away the more a picture circulates. It prompts us, in the end, to decide our position concerning what would prefer to stay unseen in all the images we encounter.”

Photography, video and sound pieces make up Kallinikou’s newest exhibition which will remain open at eins gallery until May 9.

 

Calls and Songs

Solo exhibition by Stelios Kallinikou. April 5-May 9. Eins gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. Wednesday – Friday: 4pm – 8pm. Saturday: 11am – 2pm or by appointment at 99-522977

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Author to testify against ex-president over corruption allegations

Nikolaos Prakas

Turkish Cypriot social media journalist bailed

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot politicians hail Turkish election results

Tom Cleaver

More huge scores in Cyprus cricket leagues

Reuters News Service

Over 400 irregular migrants arrive in 24 hours (update 5)

Tom Cleaver

Tuesday is last day for voter applications

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign