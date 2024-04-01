April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Limassol orchestra puts on classical show

By Eleni Philippou00
francis guy conducting the cyprus symphony orchestra

Classical music melodies will soon sound at the Patticheio Municipal Theatre of Limassol as the Limassol Municipal Symphony Orchestra presents a special concert. An ensemble of musicians will pay tribute to Cypriot pianist and composer Nicolas Economou with their concert In Memoriam on April 8.

Under the musical and artistic direction of Francis Nectarios Guy, the orchestra will perform the masterful First Symphony in C major, opus 21 and four pieces from Economou’s 16 piano children etudes titled Childhood Whims, which have been orchestrated by Alkis Baltas and will form the overture to the concert commemorating the 30th anniversary since the passing of the great Cypriot musician.

The Violin Concerto in E minor, op. 64, by Felix Mendelssohn, one of the most beautiful works of the romantic repertoire, will also be performed by renowned Limassolian violinist Victoria Mavromoustaki. Victoria has been living permanently in London since the age of 15, first as a scholar at The Purcell School for Young Musicians, then as a student at The Royal School of Music and now as a professional musician. Now, she will return to her hometown to join fellow musicians in honouring the memory of Economou.

 

In Memoriam

Concert in honour of Nicolas Economou by the Limassol Municipal Symphony Orchestra. April 8. Patticheio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. €12. Tel: 25-377277

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Metsola to arrive in Cyprus on Monday evening

Jonathan Shkurko

Four arrests after mass arrival of migrants at Cape Greco

Staff Reporter

Fuel prices surge after government tax measures end

Jonathan Shkurko

Interior Minister sees signs of solution to Cyprus problem

Jonathan Shkurko

Deaf dreams to digital realities

Souzana Psara

Cyprus’ top export items: minerals, halloumi, pharmaceuticals

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign