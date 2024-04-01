April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Metsola to arrive in Cyprus on Monday evening

By Jonathan Shkurko03
European Parliament president Roberta Metsola is set to arrive in Cyprus on Monday evening for a two-day official visit.

During her stay, she will visit the Larnaca port on Tuesday, accompanied by President Nikos Christodoulides, to inspect the ongoing operations of the Amalthea humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

According to government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Metsola’s visit “once again demonstrates the active interest of the European Union in the initiative, which enjoys international recognition and support, within the framework of which efforts continue to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza”.

Metsola will arrive at 7.50 pm on Monday at the Presidential Palace, where she will hold a private meeting with Christodoulides.

On Tuesday morning, she will then head to the House of Europe, where she will engage in dialogue with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot representatives of youth organisations from civil society on the topic of the European elections.

Shortly after, she will visit parliament, where she will meet House President Annita Demetriou. The two will make joint statements to the media after the meeting.

Metsola and Christodoulides will then go to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Larnaca.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

