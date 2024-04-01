April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Petrides to run as Elam MEP – April Fool

By Andria Kades00
A black-clad Constantinos Petrides

April Fool jokes were running thin in the Greek Cypriot press on Monday, however daily Politis stuck to tradition with a piece suggesting yet another high-profile Disy member was flocking flock to far-right Elam.

It was too obvious of a joke to be missed.

The article said Disy MEP candidate and former Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides was leaving the party.

Disy party leader Annita Demetriou had been calling him all day on Sunday but Petrides just ignored her, the article said.

It added that despite Petrides’ condemnation of Disy members flocking to Elam, it was no coincidence that he always wears black clothes, even in his TV interviews.

Last month, former Disy vice chairman and government spokesman Marios Pelakanos did announce his resignation from the party, and said he was running as an Elam MEP.

At the time, Petrides had effectively said good riddance. “We don’t want these types of members.”

 

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

