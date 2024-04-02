April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
By Melissa Hekkers02
picture1

In today’s episode, a total of 137 irregular migrants arrived in Cyprus by sea on Monday, bringing the number of arrivals up to 408 in the space of 24 hours.

Elsewhere, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola arrived in Cyprus on Monday evening, being received at the Presidential palace by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Also, the two monks embroiled in a sex and cash scandal at Osiou Avakoum monastery may be called to testify before the church’s investigative committee, it was reported on Monday.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Melissa is a Belgian freelance journalist who has been collaborating with the Mail since 2014. As an award-winning author, she speaks three languages. Her work predominantly focuses on human interest stories, silenced communities and marginalised peoples.

