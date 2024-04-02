April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man hit by truck while crossing Limassol road

By Andria Kades012
traffic police

A 70-year-old man was hit by a truck while he was crossing the road in Limassol on Tuesday. He was critically injured and taken to hospital.

He had parked at the side of the main Pareklissia to Kellaki road, and was crossing to get to the takeaway food store on the opposite side of the street.

As he was returning to his vehicle, a truck driving in a southerly direction hit the 70-year-old. The circumstances are being investigated, though the man is critically injured.

An ambulance was called and took the man to the Limassol general hospital.

Police from Moni and Limassol traffic police were carrying out investigations into what happened.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

A journey of courage on canvas

Sara Douedari

Kurds to demonstrate on Thursday

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus ‘at its limit’ on migration flows

Andria Kades

Eight different elections to be held on June 9

Antigoni Pitta

Cablenet surpasses 10 per cent market share in mobile subscriptions

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Petrol price increases fluctuate between districts

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign