April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Netanyahu laments Israel’s ‘unintended’ killing of aid workers in Gaza

By Reuters News Service00
site of a strike on wck vehicle in central gaza strip
A Palestinian inspects near a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday lamented the killing in an Israeli strike of seven people working for the World Central Kitchen aid group in Gaza, describing the incident as tragic and unintended.

“This happens in wartime. We are thoroughly looking into it, are in contact with the governments (of the foreigners among the dead) and will do everything to ensure it does not happen again,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Netanyahu was released from hospital on Tuesday after hernia surgery and said he was recovering.

In a video released by his office, Netanyahu thanked his doctors for performing “successful hernia surgery”.

Last year, Netanyahu underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Germany football kit option blocked over Nazi symbolism

Reuters News Service

UK government backs J.K. Rowling in Scottish hate crime law challenge

Reuters News Service

‘Hallmarks of genocide’ in Russian crimes across Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Iran vows revenge on Israel after Damascus embassy attack

Reuters News Service

Eight die as car carrying suspected migrants falls into Albanian ravine

Reuters News Service

One dead, two wounded in Finland school shooting, 12-year-old suspect held (Update 4)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign