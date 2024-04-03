April 3, 2024

Architects call for more green-friendly projects

By Nikolaos Prakas02
lady's mil beach in limassol
Lady's Mike beach in Limassol

The architects’ association on Wednesday called on the government to conduct more environmentally friendly projects, particularly in sensitive areas like the Akamas.

“Public projects with clear green credentials and environmental objectives are a proven and useful development tool for the revitalisation of the living standards of the construction sector and the economy in general,” the association said in a statement.

They called on the state to take the lead, with the aim of preserving and upgrading the country’s built and undeveloped environment.

“It is of concern that important projects, such as the redevelopment of the Pattihio park in Larnaca and special areas of environmental value, such as Lady’s Mile and Akamas forest park, are carried out on the basis of studies that have subsequently been shown to violate environmental values or partly bypass the importance of public consultation before and during the planning stage,” their announcement said.

“In order to preserve and improve the built environment, it is necessary to avoid awarding projects solely on the basis of their economic and commercial aspect and to strictly select the institution of architectural tenders on the basis of the regulations of the National Technical Commission (Etek),” they said.

 

