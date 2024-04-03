April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

OUC and UW sign MoC, initiating strategic partnership

By Press Release01
The Open University of Cyprus (OUC), specialised in open and distance education, and the University of Warsaw (UW), among the top 3 per cent of the world’s best universities, have concluded a Memorandum of Collaboration, and have forged a new strategic partnership.

By concluding this partnership, signed by OUC Rector Professor Petros Pashiardis, and UW Rector Professor Alojzy Nowak, in Warsaw on March 15, 2024, the two institutions will engage in activities to promote and enhance education (and distance education), as well as other collaborative research-related activities, for the mutual benefit of both universities.

The agreement’s main goal is to identify fields of expertise and strategic research areas, and to develop educational and research cooperation.

Open University of Cyprus and University of Warsaw intend to work towards the design and offering of academic/study programmes at all levels, in English, as well as professional development and lifelong learning programmes.

Furthermore, the partnership will see the universities’ joint participation and/or organisation of scientific or educational activities, as well as exploration of opportunities for joint research projects. Both Universities will initiate contacts with society and the business world to disseminate research findings that have practical applications.

