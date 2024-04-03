April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today's weather: Warm and hazy

By Staff Reporter01
hazy mountains
File photo

Wednesday will be warm and hazy due to dust in the air, and temperatures set rise to 34C inland, 29C on the south, east and north coasts, 24C on the west coast and 23C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable, and light, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will continue mild and clear. Temperatures will drop to 14C in the interior and on the coasts, and 12C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south- to north-westerly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

Over the next two days the weather will continue mostly clear with dust expected to dissipate by Friday.

Saturday, the weather will start off clear, turning cloudy in the afternoon when showers are expected, and possibly an isolated storm, mainly in the mountains, the east and the interior.

Temperatures will gradually drop through Saturday remaining slightly above average for the season.

staff reporter

