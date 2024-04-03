April 3, 2024

Two arrested for migrant boat arrival

By Andria Kades00
Two people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a boat with migrants that arrived to Cape Greco.

The two are aged 16 and 25.

According to police, the boat was spotted at 12:25pm carrying 22 migrants from Syria.

There were 14 men, three woman and five children.

Cyprus has faced a wave of migrant arrivals in the past few days, which President Nikos Christodoulides described as a crisis.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

