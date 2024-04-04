April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Another migrant boat spotted off Ayia Napa

By Andria Kades01
file photo: an undated handout photo provided by the hellenic coast guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off greece
File photo

Authorities on Thursday were on alert after a boat with around 30 migrants was spotted close to Cape Greco.

Reports said the marine and port police were notified of the vessel close to Cyprus’ shores and were moving the migrants to Ayia Napa marina.

In total, 15 boats with migrants have reached Cyprus this week from Lebanon, bringing the total arrivals to 761.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

‘Pensioner’ flamingos, aged 20 and 28, at Larnaca salt lake

Iole Damaskinos

North implements price control for lamb

Tom Cleaver

Row over illegal church could drag on for years

Iole Damaskinos

Cabinet allocates €14.4 million for circular economy drive in Cyprus SMEs

Souzana Psara

Bounced cheques worth €115,376 issued in first quarter

Kyriacos Nicolaou

High dust levels warning

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign