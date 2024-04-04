April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsStartups and Innovation

Cabinet allocates €14.4 million for circular economy drive in Cyprus SMEs

By Souzana Psara01
start up startup startups

The Cabinet this week approved a circular economy scheme for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), following a proposal by a proposal by the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry George Papanastasiou.

The scheme is included in the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan for the period 2021-2026 and will be financed by the Recovery and Resilience Facility of the European Union (EU).

Specifically, the total amount that will be allocated for the needs of the scheme during its implementation period amounts to €14.4 million.

According to an announcement by the ministry, the scheme aims to support existing and new small and medium enterprises by reinforcing new circular economy investments, in order to make their products, production processes, and business practices more environmentally friendly.

In more detail, the financial support consists of providing sponsorship for specified eligible costs, related to the transition or launch of a business based on a circular business model.

However, it is important to note that activities related to the sectors of fishing, aquaculture, and primary production of agricultural or livestock products, as well as the production of wine and vinegar, included in part II of Annex VII of Regulation (EU) 1308/2013, are not covered by the scheme.

Additionally, the maximum total amount of sponsorship that can be granted to an SME is capped at €400,000.

Those interested can obtain the scheme guide, which contains all the details, from the industry and technology service website.

It should be noted that any applications from the prospective beneficiaries will be submitted at a specific time specified in the relevant call for proposals. The submission period details will be announced soon.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Bounced cheques worth €115,376 issued in first quarter

Kyriacos Nicolaou

High dust levels warning

Staff Reporter

Army camps may be used to house irregular migrants

Andria Kades

Dollar hits one-week low ahead of US jobs data; yen squeezed

Reuters News Service

Ether fettered by fate of spot ETF proposals

Reuters News Service

Pullix (PLX) poised to revolutionize online trading as thousands race to sign up to no KYC hybrid platform

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign