April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus tourism revenue falls in January 2024 — per capita spending rises

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
File Photo

Cyprus’ tourism revenue experienced a slight decline in January 2024, when compared to January 2023, while per capita tourist spending saw an increase, according to a report released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Thursday.

According to the report, which is based on Traveller Survey results, Cyprus’ tourism revenue in January 2024 amounted to €45.2 million, compared to €45.6 million in the same month of the previous year, marking a decrease of 0.9 per cent.

It’s notable that tourist arrivals in January 2024 decreased slightly to 87,961, compared to 90,549 in January 2023.

Meanwhile, according to the Statistical Service, per capita tourist spending in January 2024 amounted to €513.52, compared to €503.83 in January 2023, marking an increase of 1.9 per cent.

British tourists, Cyprus’ largest tourist market, comprising 18.6 per cent of total tourists in January 2024, spent an average of €52.73 daily, compared to €49.84 in January of the previous year.

Regarding the UK specifically, Laura Jackson, media and PR manager at the Travel Association (formerly known as the Association of British Travel Agents) told the Cyprus Mail that the volume of British tourists to the island will be similar to 2023.

“Our research suggests that demand for Cyprus is holding steady, so we’d expect tourist flows from the UK this year to be broadly in line with recent years,” Jackson said.

Elsewhere, Polish tourists, Cyprus’ second-largest market during this month, accounting for 18.2 per cent of the total, spent an average of €67.90, compared to €62.61 in January 2023.

Tourists from Greece, the third-largest market with 11.8 per cent of the total, spent €40.85 daily, compared to €35.97 in January 2023.

Finally, Israeli tourists, Cyprus’ fourth-largest market, spent €118.34 daily, compared to €145.63 in January 2023.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

