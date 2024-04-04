April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High dust levels warning

By Staff Reporter
a haze caused by dust covers the city of larnaca,
File photo

The labour inspection department on Thursday issued a warning about the high concentration of dust in the atmosphere.

It called on the public to be vigilant and avoid open spaces until the dust has subsided.

“The public, and particularly any vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and the infirm) are urged to avoid circulating in open spaces until the observed episode has elapsed, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health,” the department said.

According to the department, the employers must take appropriate measures (organisational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

 

staff reporter

