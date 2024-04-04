April 4, 2024

Limassol marathon expected to draw 17,000

The Limassol 2024 Opap marathon is expected to draw 17,000 atttendees this year, the organisation announced.

Limassol Mayor Nikos Nicolaidis said the team organising the marathon–the largest sport event in Cyprus–stood out for its professionalism, vision, and social sensitivity.

The event is co-organised annually by the Municipality of Limassol, the Limassol chamber of commerce, the tourism board (Etal) and the sponsoring company Eleven Blue Events.

Attendances is expected to reach 17,000 up from 15,000 in 2023, with 3,000 of those being runners representing 70 countries.

Part of the proceeds of this year’s marathon will be allocated to Limassol’s effort to win the title of European Capital of Culture 2030.

The event is being held on the two days of April 13 and 14.

