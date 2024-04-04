April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Russia has not requested terror attack info from Cyprus – justice minister

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis

Cyprus’ justice ministry has not received any request from Moscow’s prosecution office over its “potential involvement” in Russia’s terror attacks, Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis said on Thursday.

Responding to a journalist’s question during a press conference, Hartsiotis said nothing had come through to the ministry yet.

“To be completely honest with you, we have not had any formal information over anything.”

A day earlier, Russia’s Tass news agency reported that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office requested information from the US, Germany, France and Cyprus over their potential involvement in terrorist attacks on Russia.

Tass reported that Russian lawmakers presented “direct evidence against the masterminds, organisers and perpetrators of these crimes and those who have covered them up and financed them.”

It cited the prosecutors as hoping the other countries would “earnestly consider the requests.”

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

