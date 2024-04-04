April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Today’s weather: Warm and mainly clear

Wednesday will be warm but with some low clouds mainly in southeast and temperatures rising to 31C in the interior, 24C on the west coast, 26C on the remaining coasts and 21C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. 

Overnight will be clear with some increased low cloud in the west. Temperatures will drop to 11C in the interior and on the coasts, and 7C in the higher mountains. Winds will blow mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

On Friday, the weather will be mostly clear, with some local clouds, mainly in the west. On Saturday and Sunday isolated rains or even a storm are expected.

Temperatures will gradually drop, however remaining above average for the season.

