April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
UAE’s non-oil business activity growth eases slightly in March

By Reuters News Service02
The Burj Khalifa building peaks through the skyline as the sun sets over Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo
Growth in the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil business sector eased a little in March, a survey showed on Wednesday, with supply constraints from shipping disruption in the Red Sea contributing to backlogs.

The seasonally-adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index slowed to 56.9 in March from 57.1 in February but remained firmly above the 50 mark, signalling growth.

The output sub-index eased to 62.7 last month from February’s near five-year high, but growth momentum remained strong, lifted by new business and projects in the pipeline.

The backlogs of work sub-index rose to its joint highest level of 59.8 – previously recorded in June 2018 – from 56.4 in February. Contributing factors included strong demand, administrative delays, and Red Sea disruption to shipments, the survey said.

“The overall picture for the UAE non-oil private sector remained rosy at the end of the first quarter,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“While the surge in backlogs is concerning as an indicator of business health, the pent-up demand should support activity growth for even longer once these issues are resolved.”

The new orders sub-index rose to 61.5 in March, from 60.4 in February, signalling continued strong demand.

Optimism about the outlook among non-oil businesses increased in March to its best level in six months, the survey showed.

