April 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus and Greece ‘are on the right side of history’

By Andria Kades00
christodoulides mitsotakis

Cyprus and Greece have a clear European outlook with a voice and role in Brussels, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

In a speech from the podium during Greece’s 15th New Democracy party congress, Christodoulides expressed his willingness to put an end to Turkey’s occupation of Cyprus and reunify the island.

“This is an unacceptable state of affairs which cannot be the future of a European Cyprus.”

Christodoulides underlined that Greece has always supported Cyprus “in its tragic fate” and has tried to help overturn the fait accompli of the occupation.

“With full awareness that I have as President of the Republic of Cyprus, I want to reiterate once again that I will spare no effort to end the occupation, liberation and reunification of my country,” he stressed.

Christodoulides expressed his gratitude to the Greek people and the Greek government as well as personally to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his “active and steady contribution to the efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.”

At the same time, he underlined that the New Democracy congress coincides with the half a century of the party’s contribution to the political and social events of Greece and its substantial intervention in the efforts to build Europe.

“New Democracy is a true European beacon that has always been on the right side of history,” he said.

Cyprus’ president said the current juncture is highly reflective of the two governments as both Greece and Cyprus serve the common vision of European integration, security and cooperation in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

“A region of particular strategic importance with multiple challenges, multiple dangers and opportunities but also with forces that never cease to threaten peace, security and cooperation”.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Cyprus’ accession to the European Union, making it the country’s most important success since the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus, which could not have been possible without Greece, Christodoulides noted.

“As members of the large European family with a clear European orientation, with a voice and a role in Brussels, through a lasting and substantial cooperation, Greece and Cyprus are the external borders of the European Union in a region of critical importance, and are key pillars for addressing any challenges.

“We will continue our common strategy on many of the major issues on the international chessboard, as we are already doing. From the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine to the conflicts in the Middle East, Greece and Cyprus are on the right side of history and are proving that they can play a decisive role as the representatives of the European Union in the region,” he stressed.

Closing his speech, Christodoulides described the upcoming European elections as crucial, as he said that we are facing multi-level challenges, such as the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East.

There are also issues such as increasing prices, employment, strengthening competitiveness, digital and green transition, migration, social cohesion and many others that can only be successfully tackled through a strong Europe.

He expressed his support for Ursula von der Leyen’s candidacy for the Presidency of the European Commission as she has demonstrated her leadership skills, he specified.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

