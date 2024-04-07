April 7, 2024

Efforts to roll out palliative care in Gesy

cna christodoulas march

Efforts are underway to develop the National Cancer Institute, as well as a legal framework to offer palliative care through Gesy, Health Minister Michael Damianos said on Sunday.

Speaking to attendees during the 49th Christodoula march kickoff in Limassol, he highlighted the importance of the event is to raise awareness over preventing, diagnosing and dealing with cancer.

“On a practical level, the Christodoula march is perhaps the most valuable support activity of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association, since it significantly strengthens the association’s financial resources every year”, he added.

Damianos underlined the EU has established the need to introduce palliative care into all strategic plans related to chronic diseases. As such, Cyprus has moved in the same direction, he said.

The Arodafnousa palliative care center, by the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association, “is a modern hospital, which, in addition to palliative care, offers various reintegration programs, which are scientifically proven to offer quality and prolong life,” he told attendees.

As such, “actions are being promoted for the development of the National Cancer Institute, which will coordinate all cancer services.”

The project will offer a range of benefits for cancer patients with a holistic approach and the best possible help, from early prevention, to treatment and palliative care, Damianos underlined.

Furthermore, the ministry is preparing the legal framework to provide palliative care services to sick patients, with the aim of including them in Gesy.

Chairwoman of the association’s Limassol district committee Betty Antoniadou, said the purpose behind the march “is to remind everyone of the importance to support people with cancer.”

The slogan for the second-year running is “be there” which is what the association does, Antoniadou underlined.

