Minister has big plans for wine sector

Minister of Agriculture, Maria Panayiotou praised the economic value of the wine industry and revealed plans for global promotion through international events and financial support. 

“The determination of the government to support the wine sector and effort to promote the wines of Cyprus is essential,” said Panayiotou, emphasising that the goal is for the primary sector to become a driver of the country’s economic development. 

In her greeting at the 11th Cypriot Wine Exhibition, organised by the Famagusta Wine Club last Saturday, in Ayia Napa, the minister said that “the Club has established itself, its activities have gained prestige, and it now plays a pivotal role in the wine events of a very vital region of Cyprus, especially, in terms of foreign and domestic tourism and consumption of wine products.” 

Investing in the quality, tradition, and uniqueness of Cypriot agricultural products such as Cypriot wines was a priority of the government, which wanted to make the primary sector of our country a key factor of the country’s economic development, she said. 

“The efforts of Cypriot producers have led to the production of modern wines of excellent quality, which worthily represent our country in the international markets,” she said and referred to the wines described as “ambassadors” of Cyprus, which come from local varieties such as “Xynisteri” and “Marathevtiko”, “Coumandaria.” These and other branded wines “excel in international competitions, are different, of a special character and historical importance.” 

Panayiotou said that next October, a wine event for the “wine ambassadors” of Cyprus will be held. The event will take place at the headquarters of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) in France. 

This was “a very important event of international scope”. The Conference, which is combined with the anniversary celebrations for the centenary of the Organization, will be attended by many important visitors, politicians, representatives of the 50 member states, technocrats, academics, wine merchants and other experts, involved in the wine sector. 

Panayiotou also said that the Department of Agriculture of the ministry would also undertake the coordination of the actions required for a successful promotion of Cyprus wine in this important market. 

In her address, Panayiotou also referred to the five-year National Support Programme for the Viticulture which ended on October 15, 2023, and noted that “we have once again succeeded in fully disbursing and making available a total of more than 22 million euros to winegrowers and winemakers from purely European resources.  

The same amount was expected to be disbursed during the new programming period until the year 2027, and will be given for growing grape varieties that enjoy greater acceptance in the wine market as well as for modernisation of vineyards. 

She advised, however that “a greater effort must be made by our winemakers at promotion and communication in third countries.” They should utilise the available funds that have been budgeted for the promotion. 

Panayiotou also referred to the holding in May of the 15th Cyprus Wine Competition which has been placed under auspices of the International Vine and Wine Organisation. The President of the OIV Luigi Moio, will also participate as chairman of the jury and supervisor of all technical procedures of the competition based on the international standards of the OIV. 

“The dynamic promotion of the competition’s events on social media creates a positive trend in support of varietal wines, PDO and PGI wines, since their recognition increases, and the country’s wine identity is established in the mind of the consumer,” Panayiotou said. 

