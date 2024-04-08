Mountaineers seek Guinness World glory with highest fitness session

Cyprus team aiming to scale Himalayan peak

In a daring bid to push the boundaries of human endurance, a team of fearless adventurers from Cyprus is poised to embark on a groundbreaking expedition to Mera Peak, Nepal.

Their mission? To conquer not only the towering heights of the Himalayas but also to etch their names in the history books by setting a Guinness World Record for the highest fitness session ever conducted.

Led by seasoned mountaineer Alexis Economides, the team is no stranger to pushing the limits of physical prowess. Alongside Economides are fellow mountaineers Trevor Jones and Evgenia Konstantinou, each bringing their own wealth of experience and expertise to the table and who have scaled many peaks through the Cyprus-based adventure company ‘Peak World Adventures’.

Together, they form a formidable trio with a shared passion for adventure and a relentless drive for success. Last year, the same team managed to reach the summit of Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest peak in the western and southern hemispheres located in the Andes.

This year’s challenge, set to take place between May 4 and 6, is, if possible, even more arduous. Mera Peak, standing at a breathtaking altitude of 6,476 meters, presents a formidable challenge even to the most seasoned climbers.

But what sets this expedition apart is not just the sheer scale of the challenge, but the ambitious goal of conducting a fitness session at the summit of Mera Peak itself. Against the backdrop of majestic snow-capped peaks and awe-inspiring vistas, participants will engage in a series of exercises aimed at promoting health and wellness amidst the thin mountain air.

However, the journey to the summit will not be without its challenges. With temperatures plummeting to as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius and oxygen levels dwindling as they ascend, every step towards the peak will be a test of courage, determination and resilience.

“The Guinness World Records has approved the attempt, so we started training specifically for it last month, although we have been training since December in preparation for the climb,” Economides told the Cyprus Mail.

“The temperatures could be up to minus 30 degrees up there, oxygen levels are at 47 per cent of sea level.”

The team’s mission also aims to honour the memory of a lost friend, as a sherpa guide, who has assisted Economides and his team in previous climbs, passed away last year.

“Our ex sherpa guide that we worked with from the Himalayas died on this mountain a few months ago from altitude sickness,” Economides said. “For this reason, we are taking a picture and memento of him up with us as well.”

He also added that the task will be the most difficult he has ever attempted before.

“For sure this will be more difficult than ever,” he said. “We still don’t know the exact date in which it will take place, because it will depend on the weather conditions which will have to be assessed on the spot. But it will be between May 4 and 6.”

Economides explained that, in order for the record to be officially recognised, the fitness session will have to last at least 30 minutes and include a set of squats, planks and push ups.

“The biggest challenge will be the altitude,” he explained. “At over 6,000 metres if you turn in your sleep, you will wake up out of breath, so you can imagine the strain that a fitness session will have on our bodies.

“We don’t have a huge weather window as well, so if we get caught in any storms, we won’t be able to complete it,” Economides added. “We are hoping for good weather, and we are confident that good preparation will help us achieve the goal we set out to do.”

With meticulous preparation and unwavering resolve, the team remains undeterred by the formidable obstacles ahead. Sponsored by Trutek Fastening Systems, Bitramp Technologies, Peak Condition, Ecopak, and Castle Auctions, this expedition is more than just a quest for personal glory.

As they stand on the precipice of this monumental challenge, Economides and his fellow mountaineers remain undeterred by the obstacles that lie ahead. With unwavering determination and a steadfast commitment to their goal, they are ready to take on the world’s highest fitness session and make history in the process.