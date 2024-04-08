April 8, 2024

Nicosia centre of ideas worth spreading

By Eleni Philippou00
An afternoon of inspiring stories will soon take place in the heart of Nicosia as the TEDxEleftheriaSquare event launches. Another TEDx event will bring the striking stories and wisdom of Cyprus-based visionaries to the spotlight. Mark your calendars for May 25 to enjoy a programme of six fascinating talks.

“In the spirit of ‘ideas worth spreading’, TEDxEleftheriaSquare gathers thinkers, doers and visionaries to explore the themes and challenges of our times, drawing from a diverse pool of disciplines,” say organisers. “Our mission is to foster an environment of inspiration, learning and insightful dialogue, celebrating the unique perspectives and innovations that each speaker brings to the stage.”

Aiming to be more than just a conference, the event will bring together collective curiosity and connect communities and cultures to promote diversity and understanding. From 2pm to 8pm, Eleftheria Square will fill with curious minds – whether that is speakers or visitors – and present a series of talks in English under the theme Symphony of Minds.

“Whether you’re a local resident or an international visitor, TEDxEleftheriaSquare invites you to join us on this journey of discovery. These visionary speakers will ignite conversations on pressing global issues such as the impact of AI on human expression, the future of education, street art and modern dance as forms of activism, nature healing, and climate change.”

The event’s speakers are Miranda Tringis, founder of CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth who will talk about reconnecting people with nature; Polina Maltseva, educational consultant and the founder of the globally top-ranked IB school in 2023 who will empower parents with a holistic approach to education; Achilleas Michaelides, the street artist known as Paparazzi who will shine a light on transforming urban spaces with graffiti as a cultural expression.

Also speaking at the event will be Galina Yuzefovich on unravelling the role of AI in contemporary literature as a renowned literary critic; Kelly Christoloudou on pioneering sustainability initiatives to combat climate change and Arianna Economou on catalysing social change through modern dance.

 

TEDxEleftheriaSquare

Event with inspiring speakers. May 25. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 2pm-8pm. In English. Facebook event: TEDxEleftheriaSquare 2024

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

