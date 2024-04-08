April 8, 2024

Patient allegedly beaten at Athalassa hospital

The Athalassa psychiatric hospital
File photo: The Athalassa unit

Police are investigating allegations that a 30-year-old man was beaten up by staff at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital.

The case came to light on Alphanews over the weekend after the man’s mother filed a police report on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said investigations are underway and the 30-year-old has already been examined by a state pathologist.

The man was admitted to Athalassa around three weeks ago after his mother secured a warrant against him. This was due to his drug use that was causing problematic behaviour at home, Alphanews reported.

She told the news portal her son had been admitted to a specific wing where everything was going well but his behaviour drastically changed after he was moved to a different wing.

The mother said that on a visit on March 29, her son told her nursing staff had beaten him after he kicked a bin.

She took pictures of his bruises which she submitted to police.

After the police report was filed on Friday, the 30-year-old was transferred back to the original wing. Neither the state health services (Okypy) or Athalassa psychiatric hospital responded to the portal’s request for comment.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

