April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

AG: ‘We have to draw the line between free speech and impunity’

By Andria Kades00
Sv2
File photo: Attorney-General George Savvides

A bill aimed at criminalising ‘reprehensible behaviour’ online has been misunderstood as an attempt to stifle free speech, attorney-general George Savvides said on Wednesday.

It targets “threats and obvious fake news,” he underlined.

Speaking to MPs during a House legal affairs committee, Savvides expressed “full respect for freedom of speech and freedom of expression.”

The bill in question has been going back and forth between the justice ministry and parliament since 2020 and in its current form “is very narrow in scope.”

He said the bill addresses “threatening behaviour” and other reprehensible conduct which if it had been carried out outside of the internet would be against the law.

“As a state, we have to draw the line between freedom of speech and impunity.”

Savvides underlined this has nothing to do with criticism expressed online, but concerns behaviour that shifts into abusive.

“Every individual has a right to criticism. Hard criticism. It is a right accepted by our courts of law that freedom of speech allows for tough criticism on public officials.

“But swearing and threatening peoples’ lives crosses a line which I believe should be legally regulated.”

Asked whether media were exempt from the bill, Savvides said “there are serious and professional journalists that I do not believe would ever reach the point of being abusive or deliberately publish fake news to fool people.”

He added the bill includes provisions for defence when there is an argument in good faith.

“Any prosecution under these charges will need the agreement of the AG. Individuals cannot take private cases if they are annoyed by people.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Denmark agrees with Cyprus on Syria

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Learn the art of contortion with world-renowned coach

Eleni Philippou

Government ‘going soft’ on church over illegal building

Nikolaos Prakas

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Tamassos bishop claims he is being tarnished

Nikolaos Prakas

Donkey dead after being run over on motorway

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign