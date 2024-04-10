April 10, 2024

Cabinet must ‘do more’ for digital citizen app

By Tom Cleaver01
President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday that he wants his cabinet to “do more” to bring to fruition the government’s “digital citizen” application.

Christodoulides had announced the planned application during his “State of the Republic” speech in January, and said it would cover “the entire range of digital services a citizen can expect from the state”.

At the start of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, he said he is expecting an update on its progress from the Digital Policy Deputy Minister Nikodemos Damianou.

“The digital transition is a priority, to fight bureaucracy and to strengthen the competitiveness of our country. It is a platform which offers citizens state services in an evolutionary way,” he said.

He said that “all available services will be concentrated” on the platform and that people “will be able to visit the government websites, which are being redesigned on the basis of a common standard.

“We are one government, and all ministries must have the same website, and be able to offer the opportunity to people to do what they need to do electronically.”

With this in mind, he said he hopes the government will be able to present the application to the public and for it to enter service in the second half of the year.

He said that while Damianou will give an update on Wednesday, “everyone [in cabinet] will have to do their own work so that what we promised, what I publicly announced, will come to fruition.”

Meanwhile, he said he is expecting an update from Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou on the state of discussions regarding the use of third country nationals in Cyprus’ workforce, and from Health Minister Michael Damianos, likely on the state of the medical storage facilities which were flooded and the search for new premises.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

