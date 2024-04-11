April 11, 2024

18-year-old in critical condition after motorbike crash

An 18-year-old man is in a critical condition after having been involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm in the village of Lythrodontas. The man lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to overturn.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where it was determined he had suffered a brain injury.

The police’s investigation into the circumstances under which the man lost control of his motorcycle is ongoing.

