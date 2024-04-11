April 11, 2024

Wolves boss O’Neil charged for ‘threatening’ behaviour after loss to West Ham

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has been charged for ‘threatening’ behaviour following the referee’s controversial call in their 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham United last weekend, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Wolves were left fuming when a stoppage-time equaliser from Max Kilman was ruled out after a VAR check for offside against Tawanda Chirewa, who was in front of keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

O’Neil described the call as a ‘scandalous’ and ‘horrendous’ decision while Wolves chairman Jeff Shi urged the Premier League and referees’ body to “uphold the integrity” of the league.

“It’s alleged that following the completion of the fixture, his (O’Neil’s) language and/or behaviour in or around the match officials’ changing rooms was improper and/or threatening,” the FA said in a statement.

O’Neil has until Monday to respond to the charge. Wolves, who are 11th in the table, visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

