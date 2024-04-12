April 12, 2024

‘ask bbf’ initiative puts real-estate clients front and centre

ask bbf: the new initiative that puts real-estate customers front and centre

BBF, a leading residential and commercial developer in Cyprus, constantly invests in innovative solutions that put customers at the center of all operations.

Following the release of the bbf: 2024 project portfolio, confirming its commitment to catering to a variety of needs and lifestyles, the company has now launched ask bbf: – a customer-centric initiative highlighting its all-inclusive, one-stop-shop service offerings, designed to ensure timely, efficient, and personalized support via a trusted single point of communication.

Recognising the challenges associated with buying a home or relocating a business, BBF has always placed great focus on simplifying the customer experience. ask bbf: serves as a unified source of answers to most commonly-asked questions, and offers access to a team of experts, readily available to accompany the customer in every phase of the journey, including:

  • bbf: – from property selection, to legal advisory, financing and administrative support
  • bbf: design – from custom turn-key design solutions, to carefully-selected furniture and accessories
  • bbf: care – from cleaning and maintenance, to private concierge services and other after-sales needs
  • bbf: rent – high-quality rental services and rental management solutions

“Throughout our long history, our customers trust in our expertise to offer them the best property choices according to their unique lifestyle and goals, as well as to proactively support them with all related requirements from purchase and delivery to effective management of their properties,” said Elena Petropavlovskaya, Global Commercial Director at BBF.

“Treating each case individually – from internal legal and mortgage experts offering their assistance and advice, to our dedicated bbf: interior design solutions and 24/7 property management teams – we remain devoted to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of our customers and investors,” she added.

“Moreover, through strategic alignment with global real estate market trends and best practices, we continuously refine our approach to ensure that each endeavour reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and satisfaction to our customers.”

To further enhance the customer experience, the dedicated R&D team is rolling out a user-friendly bbf: mobile application that allows residents to manage their smart homes, access documentation, pay maintenance bills, and communicate directly with the ask bbf: team from the palm of their hands.

Visit ask bbf: now to discover BBF’s one-stop-shop services.

For more information, contact +357 (25) 315 300 or [email protected].

About BBF

BBF is a recognised leader in residential and commercial development, headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with branches in Larnaca, Paphos, Nicosia and Athens.

BBF stands for Build. Better. Future. and reflects the brand’s commitment to creating an affordable future living environment that enhances the quality of life of customers who invest in BBF properties, whether for residential purposes, investment goals, or professional workspaces.

Meanwhile, BBF boasts over 15 years of expertise and over 145 developments to date – from exquisite residences to cutting-edge office spaces – in Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, and Canada. Its diverse portfolio includes iconic projects like bbf: sky tower, bbf: marco polo, bbf: eden roc, and the renovation of Cyprus’ historic  Berengaria Hotel.

For more information, visit bbf.com.

