April 12, 2024

CrimeCyprus

Explosion at motorbike shop

An explosion occurred outside a motorcycle shop in the Nicosia suburb of Engomi in the early hours of Friday morning.

The explosion took place between 2.30am and 3am and damaged the shop’s entrance.

Police have cordoned the area off, and their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

