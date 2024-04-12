April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

NEDECO Electronics, ALE event on era of changing comms

By Press Release01
NEDECO, Alcatel-Lucent event on era of rapid comms change

NEDECO Electronics Ltd, a leading provider of telecommunications and technology solutions for public organisations and private enterprises, in collaboration with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, hosted an informative event on April 10, 2024, at Lemon Park in Nicosia, focusing on the latest developments in telecommunications and network solutions for businesses and organisations.

The event welcomed 85 attendees, including distinguished guest speakers and representatives from the military, government, police, and media.

Journalist Melani Steliou acted as moderator, highlighting the importance of communication in an era of rapid change, establishing it as the alpha and omega of everyday life. With technology creating breakthroughs in every aspect of our lives, the need for continuous connectivity and constant upgrading of services and tools that provide immediate and effective solutions is significant.

NEDECO, Alcatel-Lucent event on era of rapid comms change

Loukianos Raftis, CEO of NEDECO Electronics Ltd, spoke about the long-standing relationship and cooperation with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, which has contributed to the substantial quality and prompt services they offer to their clients: “We are particularly proud of our immediate response and after-sales support, especially since we serve large organisations dealing with health, education, and national security matters.”

Konstantinos Makkas, Channel Sales Manager at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, highlighted the company’s rich history and experience in the communications sector, focusing on the company’s goals and future strategy: “The company consistently provides flexible and reliable solutions tailored to customer needs. A key part of our strategy is offering specialized solutions to organizations on a horizontal scale, as we provide not only products but also services.”

Sebastien Claret, Director Business Development Network Division at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, discussed technological trends in the market, focusing on artificial intelligence, digital processes, and the critical aspect of cybersecurity.

Miguel Diaz, Director Technical Sales & Services Europe-South at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, analysed communications in the digital age and the need to integrate different communication and contact channels to make daily life more functional. He focused on the future of the workplace, which he described as “eminently digital”.

The panel discussion also featured Vassos Georgiou from The Island Private School and Andreas Kalogirou on behalf of the Cyprus Police, who explained the importance of communication and security networks in organisations like theirs. The event concluded with questions posed by attendees to the panel members.

About NEDECO Electronics Ltd

 With more than 30 years of experience in the technology sector, NEDECO Electronics Ltd offers a wide range of telecommunications and network equipment, including various sizes of telephony systems, data transmission equipment, and network equipment, as well as high-tech terminals that allow access to public services or private networks. Thanks to the superior products it provides in combination with a rare level of support, NEDECO Electronics Ltd has evolved into an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services that will help each client make the most of today’s telecom capabilities in order to optimize and grow their business.  The Cypriot company has diversified its service portfolio over the years, offering a variety of other technological solutions and products for individuals and companies today.

For more information, visit nedeco.com.cy

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect. ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world. With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

www.al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Libertex hosts convivial event to mark FC Bayern tie

Press Release

Petrolina once again sponsors Limassol Marathon 10K race

Press Release

UoL calls primary teachers to take part in A.I. research

Press Release

Christodoula March roadside fundraising set to begin

Press Release

Grand reopening of Nammos Limassol, The Retail Village

Press Release

Famed pastry chef Olivieri, Kantina join forces on project

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign