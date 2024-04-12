April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Paparazzi’s street art exhibition travels to Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
3

Following last week’s art happening in Limassol, the popular street artist Paparazzi moves part of his new series of works to Nicosia in the solo exhibition Vandalize at Alpha CK Art Gallery which opens on Friday.

Achilleas Michaelides, widely known by the artistic pseudonym Paparazzi, is one of the most prominent street artists in Cyprus. With his works serving as landmarks in many cities across the island and Europe, he has become an integral part of the global urban street art scene.

While most of his creations are large-scale murals painted on the urban landscape, the variety of his art is not limited to this. His solo exhibition reveals an impressive multidimensional artist who, apart from graffiti, also creates works on canvas using acrylics and spray paint.

The exhibition showcases well-known paintings and sculptures by renowned artists which Paparazzi ‘vandalizes’ to create a unique and stunning result, combining surrealism with realistic elements. With the diversity of his art, Paparazzi opens new paths and creates a rich and different dialogue with the audience, offering a wide range of impressions and emotions. The complexity of his art challenges viewers, prompting them to explore the messages and ideas embedded in his works.

 

Vandalize

Street art exhibition by Paparazzi. April 12-27. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm and 7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel:22-751325. www.ackgallery.com

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

Climate change another challenge for tourism

Souzana Psara

Three arrested for living illegally in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Paphos man jailed for driving while on drugs

Staff Reporter

Andorran foreign minister in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides in Vienna for working dinner

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign