April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to attend diaspora events in London next week

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Nikos Christodoulides will visit London on April 16, for events organised by diaspora organisations.

He will be the guest of honour at a dinner to mark the 90th anniversary of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, one of the oldest and still most active diaspora bodies.

Earlier that afternoon he will attend and speak at an event organised by “Cypriots in the City”, during which investors and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to get an update on investment opportunities in Cyprus.

The event titled ‘Let’s pave the way for a robust future for Cyprus’ will be held at the Cyprus High Commission headquarters in central London.

