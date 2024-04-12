April 12, 2024

UoL Open Day for prospective students and their families

The University of Limassol (UoL) cordially invites students, prospective students and their families to the “UoL Open Day” on Saturday, 20th of April 2024, from 10am-2pm at the UoL Limassol Campus (92 Agia Fylaxeos, 3025 Limassol).

The Open Day is an excellent opportunity for participants to learn more about the University’s diverse degree programmes, as well as potential career prospects thanks to presentations by UoL Academic Departments. Throughout the day, visitors can engage with teaching staff and admission counsellors at information booths, who will provide detailed insights into the University’s offerings.

Additionally, the Students Welfare Office and Admissions Office will be on hand to address inquiries to do with academic matters, career guidance, housing, scholarships, financial assistance, student life, and student welfare support. Guided campus tours will also be offered to those wishing to explore our facilities.

Meanwhile, during the day, the following interactive workshops will take place:

  • 12-1pm: A.I. in Economic Forecasting

Speaker: Dr. Snezana Eminidou, Programme Director of BSc in Economics

  • 1-1.45: Stress Management Before the Exams

Speaker: Nina Evripidou, Student Welfare Officer

To secure your participation in the UoL Open Day, click HERE.

For further information, please contact us at: 77 77 24 46 or via email at: [email protected].

Join us as we embark on a journey of knowledge and exploration; we look forward to welcoming you to an informative and inspiring day at UoL!

